FRANKFURT Nov 28 About 900,000 Deutsche Telekom
fixed-line customers have been hit by network
outages, it said on Monday, and it could not rule out "targeted
external factors" as the reason.
Fixed-line customers have had problems connecting to
Deutsche Telekom's network since Sunday afternoon, the company
said.
"Based on the pattern of errors, it can not be ruled out
that the router has been targeted externally, with the result
that it can no longer log on to the network," Deutsche Telekom,
which has 20 million fixed-line customers, said in a statement
on it website.
If problems persisted Deutsche Telekom suggested customers
disconnect their routers from the network.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Susan Thomas)