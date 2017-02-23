* Briton arrested at a London airport
* Suspected wanted over attack on Deutsche Telekom routers
* Conviction could lead to jail term of up to 10 years
(Adds Deutsche Telekom comment, background)
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Feb 23 British authorities have
arrested a suspect in connection with a cyber attack that
infected nearly 1 million routers used to access Deutsche
Telekom's internet service, German federal police
said on Thursday.
Britain's National Crime Agency detained the 29-year-old
Briton at one of London's airports on Wednesday, the police said
in a statement.
Deutsche Telekom welcomed the arrest and said it was
considering bringing civil charges against the suspect.
The attack on Germany's largest telecom company took place
in late November. Internet outages disrupted services to as many
as 900,000 people, around 4.5 percent of its fixed-line
customers.
It was part of a campaign targeting web-connected devices
around the globe, the German government and security researchers
said at the time.
The man is suspected of targeting Deutsche Telekom's routers
to turn them into remotely controlled "bots" for mounting
large-scale attacks that disrupt access to websites and computer
systems, the German federal police said.
The police said the man, whom it did not name, tried to
offer access to the network on the darknet, a part of the
internet that cannot be accessed through normal browsers and is
seen as harbouring criminal activity.
Public prosecutors in the German city of Cologne have
requested extradition for the man who faces up to 10 years in
prison if found guilty.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen; Editing by
Maria Sheahan and Keith Weir)