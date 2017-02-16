FRANKFURT Feb 16 Deutsche Telekom's
T-Systems subsidiary is trimming its forecasts for 2017 after a
weak 2016, Wirtschafts Woche weekly reported, citing a memo
published on the company's intranet.
"We have adjusted the expectations for revenues and, in
part, for profitability," it cited T-Systems chief Reinhard
Clemens and finance chief Christoph Ahrendt as saying in the
memo.
It said the corporate data networks business T-Systems still
expected to grow, but at a slower pace than previously forecast.
Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment
on the report.
T-Systems accounted for around 12 percent of Deutsche
Telekom's revenue and around 4 percent of core profit in 2015.
The company is due to publish results for 2016 on March 2.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)