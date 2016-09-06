MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Recasts with Deutsche Telekom denial)
FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Deutsche Telekom has denied a newspaper report it is considering restructuring options including thousands of job cuts at its German business, a review of holdings in eastern Europe and Greece and a partial sale of subsidiary T-Systems.
German daily Handelsblatt had reported that Deutsche Telekom was seeking ways to lower its costs, citing unnamed people who attended a meeting last week at which management and supervisory board members discussed group strategy.
"This report is a series of speculations, or in short, nonsense," a spokesman for Deutsche Telekom said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.
He said the company was always cutting headcount in some areas and creating jobs in others, but that this was a long-term process that had been ongoing for years.
"There is no new job cutting programme," he said.
($1=0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Mark Potter)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.