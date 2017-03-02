BONN, Germany, March 2 Deutsche Telekom
wants to keep its stake in British telecoms operator
BT despite writing down the value of the holding by 2.2
billion euros ($2.3 billion), Chief Executive Tim Hoettges said
in the speech of a text on Thursday.
"The financial stake in the leading integrated network
operator in the UK is still the right strategy for me," he said
in the text of the speech.
The German carrier earlier reported a net loss for the
fourth quarter due to the writedown, which leaves the 12 percent
BT stake at 5.1 billion euros on its books.
($1 = 0.9487 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)