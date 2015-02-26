(Corrects first paragraph to read, "...wants to close by 2018 a cost gap with its peers by 75 percent, or 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion),..." instead of "...wants to cut annual costs by 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) by 2018, a 75-percent drop...")

FRANKFURT Feb 26 Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it wants to close by 2018 a cost gap with its peers by 75 percent, or 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion).

Chief Financial Officer Thomas Dannenfeldt told investors the target excluded T-Mobile US Inc, in which Deutsche Telekom holds a 66.3 percent stake.

Dannenfeldt said about 700 million euros would come from IT savings, while sales & marketing were expected to save about 400 billion euros.

Another 400 million euros in savings are expected at the company's network business. Deutsche Telekom is in the process of creating a pan-European infrastructure based on internet protocol.

Dannenfeldt reiterated that Deutsche Telekom did not plan to make major acquisitions into new geographical or product areas.

