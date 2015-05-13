FRANKFURT May 13 Deutsche Telekom reported a 11 percent rise in quarterly core profit helped by the weak euro and its U.S. operations.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose to 4.574 billion euros ($5.15 billion), beating the average forecast of 4.438 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Europe's largest telecoms operator by revenues said on Wednesday it still expected 2015 EBITDA, excluding special items, of around 18.3 billion euros at constant currencies and free cash flow of around 4.3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)