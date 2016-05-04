BRIEF-Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson
* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson of Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Sheila Penrose - SEC filing
FRANKFURT May 4 Deutsche Telekom said on Wednesday its first-quarter core profit rose on the back of its ongoing success in the United States, which offset investments in its European networks.
The company said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 12.9 percent to 5.16 billion euros ($5.93 billion), slightly ahead of the average estimate of 5.14 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
Deutsche Telekom said it still expected 2016 adjusted EBITDA to rise to around 21 billion euros and free cash flow of around 4.9 billion.
($1 = 0.8708 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit balances were continuing to decline.