FRANKFURT Nov 6 Deutsche Telekom
expects earnings at its U.S. business T-Mobile US will
improve in the coming quarters, the company's finance chief said
on Thursday.
"In the same way as revenue increases when the number of
customers grows, so earnings will improve in the next few
quarters as revenue rises," Deutsche Telekom's Chief Financial
Officer Thomas Dannenfeldt told reporters on a conference call.
Chief Executive Tim Hoettges added he was delighted with the
success of T-Mobile US. "I am convinced that T-Mobile US will
continue to be a source of great satisfaction for us," he said.
Last week, T-Mobile US posted record subscriber growth in
the third quarter as its aggressive marketing campaigns paid
off, while the cost of integrating its networks resulted in a
bigger-than-expected loss.
