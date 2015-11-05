* German mobile revenue dips in third quarter
* German mobile market closely watched after consolidation
* Shares down 2 percent
(Adds details on German fixed-line, outlook, Telefonica
Deutschland, shares, analyst comment)
FRANKFURT, Nov 5 Deutsche Telekom's
German mobile service revenue slid 0.4 percent in the third
quarter, extending a slowdown that took hold in the second
quarter despite market consolidation that was expected to
support prices.
The former state monopoly reported strong results in its
fixed-line business and said the decline in mobile was due to
all the discounts given to customers buying combined fixed and
mobile packages being booked against mobile revenues.
But the trend in Deutsche Telekom's home market and biggest
profit contributor unnerved investors, and the stock fell 1.4
percent by 0831 GMT on Thursday.
"Management suggests that mobile top line is unduly punished
by fixed-mobile convergence discounts, but those are permanent
(not promotional) and the trend is softening," wrote Jefferies
analysts, who have a "hold" recommendation on the stock.
"Given the importance of mobile trends to Deutsche Telekom's
market perception, this could be an issue."
Rival Telefonica Deutschland, which bought E-Plus
a year ago to create Germany's biggest mobile operator by
subscribers, raised its profit forecast on Thursday thanks to a
speedier-than-expected integration.
As a whole, Deutsche Telekom's German and group results were
broadly in line with expectations, and the company confirmed its
full-year targets.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) in Germany fell 2 percent to 2.27 billion
euros ($2.47 billion).
Growth for the group was driven by Deutsche Telekom's U.S.
mobile business, now its biggest unit, which reported
large revenue and profit gains last month but missed
expectations as it spent heavily to win customers.
Group adjusted EBITDA rose 13 percent to 5.16 billion euros
($5.61 billion) on revenue up 9 percent to 17.1 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Keith Weir)