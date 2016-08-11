FRANKFURT Aug 11 Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday second-quarter core profit rose 8.6 percent as its U.S. operations made up for heavy network upgrade investments in Germany.

The company said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose to 5.46 billion euros ($6.10 billion), just above the average estimate of 5.45 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Deutsche Telekom confirmed its 2016 outlook for adjusted EBITDA to rise to around 21 billion euros and free cash flow of around 4.9 billion euros.

Last month T-Mobile US Inc, in which Deutsche Telekom holds a majority stake, reported quarterly results that beat estimates. It also raised its full-year subscriber growth forecast, as the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier posted customer gains that surpassed expectations.

($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Joseph Nasr)