BERLIN Feb 25 Deutsche Telekom plans
to register to take part in Germany's upcoming auction for TV
rights for Germany's top soccer league, its chief executive said
on Thursday.
Sky Deutschland currently holds all the Bundesliga
live broadcast right to the end of the 2016/17 season, having
paid 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in 2012 to trump a bid by
Deutsche Telekom.
Sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters that
the German Football League (DFL) will not be allowed to sell
exclusive rights this time around in an auction the DFL hopes to
conclude early this summer.
