(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show Telekom plans to register for the auction, not has already registered)

BERLIN Feb 25 Deutsche Telekom plans to register to take part in Germany's upcoming auction for TV rights for Germany's top soccer league, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Sky Deutschland currently holds all the Bundesliga live broadcast right to the end of the 2016/17 season, having paid 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in 2012 to trump a bid by Deutsche Telekom.

Sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters that the German Football League (DFL) will not be allowed to sell exclusive rights this time around in an auction the DFL hopes to conclude early this summer.

