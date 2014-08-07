UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
FRANKFURT Aug 7 Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it wants special treatment from U.S. regulators in upcoming spectrum auctions now that they have blocked a merger of its T-Mobile US business with the country's No.3 mobile operator Sprint Corp.
"In the U.S. we have the situation that the two largest operators take more than 100 percent of the cash flow in the market," Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Tim Hoettges told reporters.
"If consolidation is not desired, regulators should help to improve the position of smaller operators," he said, adding that special treatment should be given to the company at next year's auction for low-frequency spectrum.
Analysts estimate that T-Mobile US will need anywhere from $5 to $10 billion to bid for the best spectrum at the auction next year, and more billions to upgrade its network to keep up with consumers demands for quality and speed. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Mark Potter)
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, posted a 6.1 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, while warning it was unclear how recent factors threatening to dampen consumer confidence would play out.