FRANKFURT Aug 7 Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it currently had no offer for T-Mobile US that would improve the No.4 U.S. telecom operator's position.

"We have always said that we would be open to offers for T-Mobile US which would improve its position and that of its shareholders," Deutsche Telekom's Chief Executive Tim Hoettges told reporters on a conference call.

"At the moment we don't have an offer which fits those criteria," he added. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)