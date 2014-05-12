FRANKFURT May 12 Germany should sell down its
31.9 percent stake in Deutsche Telekom, but retain
control over the German railway network, a senior official at
Germany's federal audit office, the Bundesrechnungshof, told
German daily Die Welt.
Germany has a 14.5 percent direct stake in Deutsche Telekom,
and a further 17.4 percent stake held by KfW, the
state-controlled bank.
"Telephony is not a task for the state", Christian Ahrendt,
vice president of the Bundesrechnungshof told the paper.
The state should constantly question its holdings, and if
there is no longer a public interest in state inolvement, the
stakes should be sold down, Ahrendt is quoted as saying.
However, Ahrendt said Germany should retain its control over
the railway infrastructure. "It would be wrong to separate the
railway network from Deutsche Bahn and to privatise it", he told
the paper.
Within the hierarchy of federal authorities in Germany the
Bundesrechnungshof has the same status as the Office of the
Federal President, the Federal Chancellery and the federal
government departments.
An independent advisory group had previously recommended
that Germany should consider selling out of both Deutsche
Telekom and Deutsche Post.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)