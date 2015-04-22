(Corrects to add dropped word "not" in fourth paragraph)
FRANKFURT, April 22 Deutsche Telekom
is in talks with potential new partners looking for procurement
deals, Germany's Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday, citing
company sources.
According to the magazine, Deutsche Telekom was in talks
with Nordic telecoms operators TeliaSonera and Telenor
.
Deutsche Telekom already has a similar deal with France's
Orange.
Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment.
TeliaSonera and Telenor had no immediate comment.
