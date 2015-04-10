FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 10 Deutsche Telekom
has launched the sale of its internet portal
T-online, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.
Deutsche Telekom has mandated BNP Paribas to attract buyers
and the bank has written up a 30-page price prospectus, the
magazine said.
A decision about the sale could be made before the European
summer, Der Spiegel reported, without citing sources.
Deutsche Telekom was in preliminary talks with Axel Springer
about the sale of the portal last year, several
people familiar with the process told Reuters.
The sources said Axel Springer would definitely take a look
at T-online should it come on the market. Springer has said it
would generally look at any assets that are put up for sale.
Deutsche Telekom and Axel Springer declined to comment.
Deutsche Telekom has not given any details of the
performance of the online portal for more than five years.
Analysts expect that proceeds will be far lower than what it got
from the sale of its Scout24 classified advertising portal two
years ago.
In 2013 Deutsche Telekom agreed to sell 70 percent of
Scout24, a cluster of online classified advertising portals. The
deal valued the unit at 2 billion euros ($2.12 billion) or at
about 20 times earnings before interest, depreciation and
amortisation. (EBITDA).
