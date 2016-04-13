FRANKFURT, April 13 Deutsche Telekom and German services union Verdi have agreed a wage deal for two years, the telecoms operator said on Wednesday in a statement.

Workers will receive 2.2-percent wage increase in the first year of the agreement, backdated to April 1, 2016, and a 2.1 percent rise from April 1 next year, Deutsche Telekom said.

Verdi had demanded a 5-percent hike for one year for Deutsche Telekom's 70,000 workers in Germany. Deutsche Telekom had offered a 2.8-percent rise over two years.

Workers will also receive job security until the end of 2018, according to the new deal. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Mark Potter)