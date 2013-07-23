EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
SINGAPORE, July 23 Deutsche Bank AG has poached UBS AG's veteran head of investment banking in Thailand, Phumchai Kambhato, in a push to take advantage of Thai companies' growing appetite for overseas deals, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Thailand firmly emerged on Southeast Asia's investment banking map last year when Thai companies launched a record $24.7 billion worth of outbound M&A, more than the combined total of the previous 10 years.
Kambhato will take up a new dual role as Deutsche Bank's head of corporate banking and securities, as well as head of corporate finance for Thailand, one of the sources told Reuters. He will be based in Bangkok.
A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman and a UBS spokeswoman in Singapore declined to comment. The sources declined to be named because the hiring has not been made public.
Kambhato, who has been with UBS since 2004, resigned a few weeks ago, one of the sources told Reuters, the second major departure in the Swiss bank's investment banking business in Southeast Asia.
U.S. investment bank Evercore Partners this week announced it had hired UBS's head of Singapore and Malaysia investment banking, Keith Magnus to set up its Singapore office.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.