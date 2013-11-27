Nov 27 Deutsche Bank is in exclusive
talks with private equity firm Permira to sell the loss-making
part of its wealth management business in the UK, the Financial
Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with
the negotiations.
The German lender was hoping to reach a deal to sell
Liverpool-based Tilney Investment Management before Christmas,
the FT said.
Deutsche Bank could not immediately be reached for comment
outside regular business hours. A spokeswoman for Permira
declined to comment.
The paper said Tilney focused on the "mass affluent" lower
end of the wealth management market.
A sale would leave the bank with a London-based UK wealth
management business that focused on the super-wealthy, with
several billion euros under management, the FT reported.