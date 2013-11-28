Nov 28 Deutsche Bank has refocused
its UK wealth management business on the brutally competitive
market catering to ultra-rich foreigners with plans to sell its
loss-making Liverpool-based unit targeting the "mass affluent".
The sale plans, the second this week after Deutsche sold its
Russian asset manager, advance efforts to double profit at
Deutsche Bank's global Asset and Wealth Management division by
2015, part of a broader corporate overhaul.
The German lender is in exclusive talks with private equity
firm Permira and hopes to reach a deal to sell Tilney Investment
Management before Christmas, sources close to the deal said.
Serving the ultra-rich, typically those who invest over 20
million euros per bank, is suffering its own strains and only a
few big players are positioned to profit, said Sebastian Dovey
at London-based wealth consultancy Scorpio Partnership.
"It is fashionable now for major wealth managers to express
a strategic desire to go upstream, targeting larger accounts,"
he said. "It's a pretty brutal market because the margins in the
ultra high net worth business are typically half those achieved
in the mass millionaire market - the Tilney sector."
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the sale. The talks are
expected to conclude by the end of the year.
Tilney provided Deutsche Bank's entry into UK wealth
management seven years ago, when it focused on the lower end of
the wealth management market. Deutsche paid 300 million pounds
for Tilney and is expected to sell it for far less.
Losses at Tilney widened to 9.5 million pounds in 2012
compared to 8.9 million pounds in 2011 and assets under
management slipped to 4.6 billion pounds from 5 billion.
Deutsche wealth management head Michele Faissola aims to
streamline asset and wealth management and increase the annual
pre-tax contribution to the group to 1.7 billion euros by 2015
compared to its 2011 performance.
Deutsche faces a crowded market for private banking in
London, catering to wealthy foreigners, that include UK players
HSBC, Barclays and RBS unit Coutts and U.S.-based banks like
Citibank and JPMorgan.
Earlier this week, Deutsche agreed to sell Russian asset
manager Deutsche UFG Capital Management with 3.2 billion roubles
($96.42 million) under management to investment group ATON.
Details were not disclosed.
Permira, who declined to comment for this report, recently
bought wealth manager Bestinvest, and plans to use it as a
platform to expand and buy other companies in what it believes
is still a fragmented UK wealth management market.