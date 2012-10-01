Reuters Market Eye - Deutsche Bank upgrades Financial TechnologiesFITE.NS to 'buy' from 'neutral' and raises its target price to 1,350 rupees from 870 rupees.

Deutsche cites increased revenue from software maintenance solutions, as well as transaction volumes in exchanges MCX and MCX-SX, in which Financial Tech owns stakes.

The investment bank also cited potential stake sales in MCX-SX and Indian Energy Exchange.

MCX (MCEI.BO) and Financial Tech each hold a 5 percent equity stake in MCX-SX, and hold additional warrants in the stock exchange.

Financial Tech also holds a 33 percent stake in India's largest energy exchange.

Shares in Financial Tech trading flat at 974.95 rupees.