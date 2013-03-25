The owner of a ''Kirana'' or mom-and-pop grocery store accepts money from a customer in his shop in Mumbai December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Hindustan Unilever Ltd(HLL.NS) gains nearly 5 percent after Deutsche Bank upgrades India's largest consumer goods maker to "buy" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 530 rupees from 500 rupees.

Deutsche cites the prospect of price increases in personal products after muted price hikes recently, while adding that the negative impact from the recent royalty payment increases has already been factored in.

Deutsche's upgrade comes after UBS upgraded Hindustan Unilever to "buy" from "neutral" last week, citing expectations of a "strong" business outlook and the prospect of rising volumes for its products.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)