NEW YORK Nov 4 Deutsche Bank AG's
asset & wealth management division said Tuesday it hired broker,
Kevin Laurie, to its New York Private Client Services office on
Wall Street, the latest in a handful of hires Deutsche has made
this year.
Laurie joined Deutsche in October from Barclays Capital's
U.S. wealth & investment management division, where he
managed $116 million in client assets, according to a statement
from Deutsche.
Laurie joined Barclays in 2008 from Lehman Brothers, where
he was a financial adviser on the Corporate Cash Management
Team. Prior to that, he spent 10 years as a fixed income trader
with Morgan Stanley.
Laurie's hire is the sixth this year for Deutsche Asset &
Wealth Management in the Americas, which employs around 300
advisers nationwide, according to Reuters records of adviser
moves. Reuters tracks broker moves for advisers managing more
than $100 million in assets or producing more than $1 million in
revenue.
Barclays could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernard Orr)