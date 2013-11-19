BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
FRANKFURT Nov 19 Deutsche Wohnen, the German real estate group that is buying peer GSW, said on Tuesday it would issue convertible bonds worth 250 million euros ($338 million), maturing in November 2020.
The company will also invite holders of convertible bonds issued by GSW on Nov. 20, 2012, with a principal amount of 182.9 million euros to sell their securities. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Goodman)
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.