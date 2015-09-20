FRANKFURT, Sept 20 German real estate company
Deutsche Wohnen has made an all-share offer for peer
LEG Immobilien that puts LEG's equity value at 4.6
billion euros ($5.2 billion), the companies said in a joint
statement on Sunday.
Deutsche Wohnen is offering 33 of its shares for every 10
shares in LEG, it said, adding that this equalled a premium of
about 13 percent over the closing price of LEG prior to the
announcement.
The combined group will have a portfolio worth about 17
billion euros, the statement said.
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)