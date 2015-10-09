* Vonovia looks at options as rivals set to merge - source

* Deutsche Wohnen seen as possible target

* No specific moves discussed by Vonovia board (Writes through with context)

By Arno Schuetze and Kathrin Jones

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 Vonovia is talking to shareholders about merger options in the German real estate market, sources said, after Deutsche Wohnen offered to buy peer LEG Immobilien in a 4.6 billion euros ($5.2 billion) all-share deal.

People familiar with the matter said that Deutsche Wohnen would potentially make a good fit for Vonovia, formerly known as Deutsche Annington.

"Vonovia is monitoring very closely how the situation develops, talking to the big shareholders which are involved in all three companies. They want to hear their feedback," one of the sources said.

At this stage, no decisions have been taken and no specific moves are being discussed by the board, the person added.

Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen declined to comment.

Vonovia is busy integrating Gagfah, which it bought last year for 3.9 billion euros in cash and shares, as well as its most recent buy, the 1.1 billion euro Suedewo acquisition, both of which helped to strengthen its lead in a fragmented sector.

But the group remains hungry for more acquisitions, chief executive Rolf Buch said earlier this year.

Rock bottom interest rates have driven investors to seek higher yields in real estate. They are increasingly competing for a limited supply of properties in top locations, driving up prices and trimming returns.

TIMING QUESTION

One key question is whether Vonovia would potentially be better off by approaching Deutsche Wohnen before or after its merger with LEG goes through, the people said.

Some investors argue that a takeover of the merged Deutsche Wohnen-LEG group may stretch Vonovia's capabilities and it could be hard to win the necessary shareholder support for a such move, they added.

Other shareholders said that they expect no large antitrust risks to emerge if Vonovia were to decide to buy the merged Deutsche Wohnen-LEG group, as the combined market share in Germany's highly fragmented market would still not exceed 3 percent and that organising financing of a such deal would be possible.

One large shareholder in the three real estate groups said that while it had not discussed this topic with Vonovia's management, it is currently not pushing for a potential Vonovia-Deutsche Wohnen tie-up.

Earlier this week, shareholder adviser Institutional Shareholder Services recommended approving the merger of Deutsche Wohnen and LEG.

While Deutsche Wohnen is offering to acquire all outstanding LEG shares at a ratio of 3.3 Deutsche Wohnen shares per LEG share, the spread between the share prices of the companies has increased to 10 percent in recent days, indicating that investor confidence of the deal going through is dented.

Deutsche Wohnen's Chief Executive Michael Zahn said earlier this week that the company must do more to persuade its shareholders to approve the deal's financing on October 28.

"There are still a lot of hearts and minds to be won", he said.

A top 20 Deutsche Wohnen shareholder said that the hasty deal to buy LEG was a manoeuvre to avoid getting bought itself. "If Vonovia makes a public offer, this is hard to derail," he said. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Kathrin Jones; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)