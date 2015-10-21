FRANKFURT Oct 21 Deutsche Wohnen has called an investor conference for Thursday after a second shareholder advisory group recommended to vote against its planned acquisition of peer LEG and accept a takeover offer from Vonovia instead.

Shareholder advisor Glass Lewis said on Wednesday the Vonovia transaction would offer more favourable strategic benefits and better financial terms.

It echoed shareholder advisor ISS, which had voiced similar arguments in a note issued last week.

Several investors expect Deutsche Wohnen to cancel its Oct. 28 shareholder meeting, which the property group had called to get approval for the planned financing of its LEG offer.

The Deutsche Wohnen investor and analyst call is scheduled for 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Thursday. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)