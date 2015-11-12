Pakistan appoints acting central bank head
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
FRANKFURT Nov 12 Shareholder advisor ISS is recommending that Vonovia shareholders approve of the German property group's plan to buy peer Deutsche Wohnen .
"The deal seems accretive in economic terms, taking into account the quality/valuation of the acquired portfolio and adjusting downward the level of synergies that Vonovia seeks in the combination," ISS said in a note.
Vonovia has asked its shareholder to vote on November 30 in favor of a capital hike needed for the planned 14 billion euro ($15 billion) hostile bid.
Shareholder advisor Glass Lewis is also recommends approval of the deal, while German shareholder advisor Ivox said the takeover should be rejected on governance issues. ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Karolin Schaps)
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.