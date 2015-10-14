FRANKFURT Oct 14 Deutsche Wohnen's merger plan with peer LEG triggered Vonovia's decision to consider its own bid, Chief Executive Rolf Buch said on Wednesday.

"We are offering an alternative to Deutsche Wohnen shareholders," he said on a conference call.

Buch said a combination of Deutsche Wohnen and LEG would not offer the same scale and benefits as a tie-up of Deutsche Wohnen with Vonovia, Germany's biggest residential real-estate group.

The decision to announce plans for a bid came after the group was encouraged to do so by several shareholders, Buch said, adding that an estimated 30 percent of Vonovia's shareholders are also invested in Deutsche Wohnen.

"There was no pressing need to do another acquisition (after the Gagfah and Suedewo deals)," Buch said, but said new dynamics had emerged with the Deutsche Wohnen-LEG plan.

Vonovia has so far not held talks with Deutsche Wohnen's management, he said.

