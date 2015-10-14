* Offer values Deutsche Wohnen's equity at 9.92 bln euros

* Bid depends on Deutsche Wohnen-LEG deal being cancelled

* Vonovia sees 2016 funds from operations of 690-710 mln euros

* Vonovia shares down 4.8 pct, Deutsche Wohnen gains (Adds Deutsche Wohnen rejects Vonovia offer, analyst comment, updates shares)

By Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, Oct 14 Property group Vonovia is to offer 14 billion euros ($16 billion) to take over its nearest rival Deutsche Wohnen, raising the stakes in a fight for a bigger slice of Germany's fragmented residential real estate market.

Vonovia is seeking to derail Deutsche Wohnen's own plans to buy another property company LEG Immobilien. Vonovia said its offer, which includes debt, had been encouraged by some Deutsche Wohnen shareholders. It is dependent on the Deutsche Wohnen and LEG deal being called off.

"We are offering an alternative to Deutsche Wohnen shareholders," Chief Executive Rolf Buch said on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen rejected the proposal, saying it was unattractive and inadequate and stuck to its offer for LEG.

Vonovia's proposed takeover, the largest ever in Germany's property sector, is part of a wave of mergers in which companies are aiming to bulk up to make the most of investor cash coming into the country's real estate in search of higher returns.

Consolidation has picked up since several groups floated on the stock exchange, raising funds to pay for acquisitions to build economies of scale.

Also, money is pouring into real estate because low interest rates are driving investors to seek higher yields.

In Britain, house building and property sectors have been booming, helped by the Bank of England keeping interest rates at record lows. The Thomson Reuters UK Homebuilding Index hit a record high earlier this year and is up around 30 percent since the start of 2015.

But in Germany, investors are competing for a limited supply of properties in top locations because the market is fragmented.

Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen together own about half a million apartments but their combined market share in the German residential real estate would still be below 2 percent. The rest is held mainly by private home owners.

BIG SAVINGS

Vonovia plans to offer 83.14 euros in cash plus seven new shares in Vonovia for every 11 Deutsche Wohnen shares, a premium of 9.8 percent to the closing price on Oct. 8, the last trading day before reports of an impending offer emerged.

It hopes a combination of the two companies could generate savings of 77 million euros, more than the 32 million of benefits Deutsche Wohnen has expected from its LEG tie-up.

Real estate groups can reap big savings, for instance, from standardising bathroom design and procurement across thousands of flats. Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen's apartment buildings were formerly owned by German corporates and municipalities.

Vonovia was encouraged to bid for Deutsche Wohnen by several shareholders, CEO Buch said, adding he had so far not held talks with Deutsche Wohnen's management.

Reuters reported on Oct. 9 that Vonovia was talking to shareholders about merger options in Germany, including a possible Deutsche Wohnen bid.

Some 30 percent of Vonovia's shareholders are also invested in Deutsche Wohnen. If all Deutsche Wohnen shareholders accepted the offer they would hold 34.4 percent in the combined company.

RISING RENTS

German tenants' association DMB said real-estate groups were wasting cash on takeovers instead of building housing, especially as Germany was facing a shortage of accommodation exacerbated by large numbers of migrants arriving.

"The growing market power through the concentration of the industry in fewer listed groups could drive up rents," DMB head Lukas Siebenkotten said. Around 57 percent of Germany's roughly 40 million households live in rented properties.

Deutsche Wohnen shares rose 1.9 percent to 24.67 euros by 1306 GMT on Wednesday, just 2 percent below Vonovia's offer of 25.19 euros a share, indicating shareholders expect it to succeed. Vonovia was down 4.8 percent and LEG's shares were 2.9 percent lower.

Deutsche Wohnen is offering to acquire all outstanding LEG shares at a ratio of 3.3 Deutsche Wohnen shares per LEG share. The spread between the share prices has risen to 15 percent in a sign that investor confidence in that deal has faded.

"Vonovia's bid will benefit Deutsche Wohnen's shareholders as well as convertible bond holders," Brad Beardsell, Convertible Bonds Fund Manager at Aviva Investors, said.

Deutsche Wohnen's Chief Executive Michael Zahn has said the company must do more to persuade its shareholders to approve a fundraising needed for the all-share LEG deal.

"There are still a lot of hearts and minds to be won," he said.

($1 = 0.8764 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze. Additional reporting by Sudip Kargupta and Carolyn Cohn in London.; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Jane Merriman)