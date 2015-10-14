* Offer values Deutsche Wohnen's equity at 9.92 bln euros
* Bid depends on Deutsche Wohnen-LEG deal being cancelled
* Vonovia sees 2016 funds from operations of 690-710 mln
euros
* Vonovia shares down 4.8 pct, Deutsche Wohnen gains
(Adds Deutsche Wohnen rejects Vonovia offer, analyst comment,
updates shares)
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Oct 14 Property group Vonovia
is to offer 14 billion euros ($16 billion) to take
over its nearest rival Deutsche Wohnen, raising the
stakes in a fight for a bigger slice of Germany's fragmented
residential real estate market.
Vonovia is seeking to derail Deutsche Wohnen's own plans to
buy another property company LEG Immobilien. Vonovia
said its offer, which includes debt, had been encouraged by some
Deutsche Wohnen shareholders. It is dependent on the Deutsche
Wohnen and LEG deal being called off.
"We are offering an alternative to Deutsche Wohnen
shareholders," Chief Executive Rolf Buch said on
Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen rejected the proposal,
saying it was unattractive and inadequate and stuck to its offer
for LEG.
Vonovia's proposed takeover, the largest ever in Germany's
property sector, is part of a wave of mergers in which companies
are aiming to bulk up to make the most of investor cash coming
into the country's real estate in search of higher returns.
Consolidation has picked up since several groups floated on
the stock exchange, raising funds to pay for acquisitions to
build economies of scale.
Also, money is pouring into real estate because low interest
rates are driving investors to seek higher yields.
In Britain, house building and property sectors have been
booming, helped by the Bank of England keeping interest rates at
record lows. The Thomson Reuters UK Homebuilding Index
hit a record high earlier this year and is up
around 30 percent since the start of 2015.
But in Germany, investors are competing for a limited supply
of properties in top locations because the market is fragmented.
Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen together own about half a
million apartments but their combined market share in the German
residential real estate would still be below 2 percent. The rest
is held mainly by private home owners.
BIG SAVINGS
Vonovia plans to offer 83.14 euros in cash plus seven new
shares in Vonovia for every 11 Deutsche Wohnen shares, a premium
of 9.8 percent to the closing price on Oct. 8, the last trading
day before reports of an impending offer emerged.
It hopes a combination of the two companies could generate
savings of 77 million euros, more than the 32 million of
benefits Deutsche Wohnen has expected from its LEG tie-up.
Real estate groups can reap big savings, for instance, from
standardising bathroom design and procurement across thousands
of flats. Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen's apartment buildings were
formerly owned by German corporates and municipalities.
Vonovia was encouraged to bid for Deutsche Wohnen by several
shareholders, CEO Buch said, adding he had so far not held talks
with Deutsche Wohnen's management.
Reuters reported on Oct. 9 that Vonovia was talking to
shareholders about merger options in Germany, including a
possible Deutsche Wohnen bid.
Some 30 percent of Vonovia's shareholders are also invested
in Deutsche Wohnen. If all Deutsche Wohnen
shareholders accepted the offer they would hold 34.4 percent in
the combined company.
RISING RENTS
German tenants' association DMB said real-estate groups were
wasting cash on takeovers instead of building housing,
especially as Germany was facing a shortage of accommodation
exacerbated by large numbers of migrants arriving.
"The growing market power through the concentration of the
industry in fewer listed groups could drive up rents," DMB head
Lukas Siebenkotten said. Around 57 percent of Germany's roughly
40 million households live in rented properties.
Deutsche Wohnen shares rose 1.9 percent to 24.67 euros by
1306 GMT on Wednesday, just 2 percent below Vonovia's offer of
25.19 euros a share, indicating shareholders expect it to
succeed. Vonovia was down 4.8 percent and LEG's shares were 2.9
percent lower.
Deutsche Wohnen is offering to acquire all outstanding LEG
shares at a ratio of 3.3 Deutsche Wohnen shares per LEG share.
The spread between the share prices has risen to 15 percent in a
sign that investor confidence in that deal has faded.
"Vonovia's bid will benefit Deutsche Wohnen's shareholders
as well as convertible bond holders," Brad Beardsell,
Convertible Bonds Fund Manager at Aviva Investors, said.
Deutsche Wohnen's Chief Executive Michael Zahn has said the
company must do more to persuade its shareholders to approve a
fundraising needed for the all-share LEG deal.
"There are still a lot of hearts and minds to be won," he
said.
($1 = 0.8764 euros)
