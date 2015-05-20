FRANKFURT May 20 German real-estate firm Deutsche Wohnen plans to issue new shares worth up to 950 million euros ($1.05 billion) to finance an acquisition and refinance debt, it said on Wednesday.

Deutsche Wohnen said it would issue up to 42.2 million shares, which would be offered to existing shareholders at a ratio of one new share for each seven shares held at a subscription price yet to be determined. ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)