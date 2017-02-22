BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
FRANKFURT Feb 22 German property company Deutsche Wohnen is planning to buy a portfolio of several thousand Berlin apartments for more than 500 million euros ($525 million), three people close to the deal told Reuters.
Deutsche Wohnen on Tuesday announced a capital increase of 500 million euros to refinance debt and fund new acquisitions.
It said then that it was is looking to buy a medium-sized residential portfolio and that negotiations were advanced but not yet concluded.
($1 = 0.9518 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.