FRANKFURT Feb 22 German property company Deutsche Wohnen is planning to buy a portfolio of several thousand Berlin apartments for more than 500 million euros ($525 million), three people close to the deal told Reuters.

Deutsche Wohnen on Tuesday announced a capital increase of 500 million euros to refinance debt and fund new acquisitions.

It said then that it was is looking to buy a medium-sized residential portfolio and that negotiations were advanced but not yet concluded.

($1 = 0.9518 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely)