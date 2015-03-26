FRANKFURT, March 26 German real-estate firm
Deutsche Wohnen said funds from operations (FFO I)
leapt 90 percent to 218 million euros ($239 million) in 2014,
slightly exceeding market expectations.
The company, which has launched a 1.2-billion-euro cash
takeover bid for Austrian rival Conwert, said gross
rental income rose 2.5 percent on a like-for-like basis,
excluding the acquisition of GSW, to 626 million euros.
Analysts had expected FFO of 215 million euros and gross
rental income of 637 million on average, according to a Reuters
poll.
Deutsche Wohnen said on Thursday it would raise its dividend
by 29 percent to 0.44 euros per share, and forecast FFO of at
least 250 million euros for 2015.
It added it would launch a four-year, 280 million-euro
modernisation programme for its core regions.
($1 = 0.9108 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)