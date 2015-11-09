FRANKFURT Nov 9 Deutsche Wohnen, one
of Germany's biggest residential property companies, said that
operating profit (FFO I) rose 38 percent in the first nine
months, helped by rent increases and strong earnings from
disposals.
Funds from operations increased to 228.7 million euros
($245.81 million), Deutsche Wohnen said late on Monday, noting
that it also benefited from efficiency gains from the completion
of the integration of GSW Immobilien.
Chief Financial Officer Andreas Segal would leave the
management board on Nov. 11, the group said.
($1 = 0.9304 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Louise Ireland)