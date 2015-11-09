* FFO I increases 38 pct in first nine months

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 Deutsche Wohnen, which is fighting a hostile takeover bid from larger local rival Vonovia, posted a 38 percent increase in its operating profit (FFO I) in the first nine months, helped by higher rents and strong earnings from disposals.

Funds from operations rose to 228.7 million euros ($245.81 million), the property group said late on Monday, noting that it also benefited from efficiency gains from the completion of the integration of GSW Immobilien. Consolidated earnings more than tripled to 521.7 million euros.

"Deutsche Wohnen is stronger than ever, operationally and from a financial perspective," Chief Executive Michael Zahn said in a statement. "With above-average rent potential, our successful disposals segment and profit-enhancing acquisitions, we are perfectly positioned to achieve further growth."

Zahn has rejected Vonovia's offer, which values the group's equity at nearly 10 billion euros, saying it undervalues the company.

Vonovia, aiming for a bigger slice of Germany's fragmented residential real estate market, has said that its offer is only valid if it can convince more than 50 percent of Deutsche Wohnen shareholders. So far, its hostile bid has forced Deutsche Wohnen to scrap a planned acquisition of smaller domestic rival LEG Immobilien because it failed to win enough shareholder support. nL8N12L4L3] ($1 = 0.9304 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Louise Ireland and James Dalgleish)