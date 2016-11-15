* Nine-month funds from operations jump 32 pct
* Says will boost investment to 1.5 bln euros by 2021
* Plans to build 1,800 new apartments, mostly in Berlin
By Tina Bellon
FRANKFURT, Nov 15 Deutsche Wohnen,
Germany's second-biggest real estate company, reported a sharp
rise in one of its key performance measures on Tuesday and said
it would boost investments to build on its success in the German
capital's vibrant property market.
About two thirds of Deutsche Wohnen's 160,000 residential
flats are located in Berlin, where rents and prices continue to
rise as nearly 40,000 people a year move to a city expected by
some to become a European technology hub after Britain's
decision to leave the EU.
Deutsche Wohnen reported funds from operations, a measure of
recurring cashflow, up 32 percent at 301.4 million euros ($325
million) for the first nine months of the year and said it will
expand its 400 million euro investment programme to 1.5 billion
euros by 2021 to build 1,800 new apartments, mostly in
Berlin.
Shares in the company gained 4.6 percent to 28.01 euros by
1352 GMT and were the top gainers on Germany's MDAX mid-cap
index.
Deutsche Wohnen's beefed up investment strategy comes
against the backdrop of a deal-hungry European property sector
that has benefited from an influx of cash as investors seek
higher returns than those offered by rock-bottom interest rates.
Rivals looking to extend their reach include Germany's
biggest property group Vonovia, which last year lost a
hostile $11.2 billion takeover battle for Deutsche Wohnen before
agreeing to buy Austria's Conwert in September.
Deutsche Wohnen, meanwhile, is banking on increasing returns
from its strong Berlin focus.
High demand has sent vacancy rates down to 1.5 percent
despite record construction of 15,000 apartments last year.
"For Berlin, everyone expects a further increase in demand
and prices, and this puts us in a very good position as
landlords," Chief Executive Michael Zahn told analysts on an
earnings call.
Zahn said that Deutsche Wohnen plans to concentrate on the
acquisition of modern apartments in central Berlin.
Prices for existing apartments in the capital have jumped by
more than 44 percent this year, while rents grew by more than 14
percent, according to the IMX real estate offer index, which
tracks and compares prices of classified advertisements.
Consultancy firm Bulwiengesa, meanwhile, says that rents in
the city rose faster between 2010 and 2015 than anywhere else in
Germany, climbing by an average annual rate of nearly 40
percent, while a recent study by PwC and Urban Land Institute
identified Berlin as Europe's most attractive investment
location.
"If you are in a good location like us, you have a good
inflation hedge for rising interest rates and prices," Zahn said
when asked about the risks of changes to interest rate policies.
Deutsche Wohnen also said that its results could allow a
dividend increase of about 35 percent to 0.73 euros.
($1 = 0.9285 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman)