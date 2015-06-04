FRANKFURT, June 4 German real-estate firm Deutsche Wohnen raised 907 million euros ($1.03 billion) via a share sale to existing shareholders, the company said on Thursday.

All 42.16 million offered shares were sold at 21.50 euros each, it said.

Deutsche Wohnen said last month it would issue new shares worth up to 950 million euros to fund the purchase of around 6,500 residential units and refinance debt. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz. Editing by Jane Merriman)