FRANKFURT Dec 14 Germany's second-largest real estate group Deutsche Wohnen on Monday urged shareholders not to accept a hostile takeover bid from larger rival Vonovia, saying the offer's structure and value was "inadequate".

Vonovia last week won regulatory approval for the offer, which values Deutsche Wohnen at 9.9 billion euros ($10.9 billion) on a fully diluted basis and 14 billion euros including debt. ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)