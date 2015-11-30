* 78 pct of Vonovia's capital votes for cap hike
By Matthias Inverardi
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 30 Germany's biggest
residential property company Vonovia won shareholder
backing on Monday to move ahead with its hostile bid for No. 2
property player Deutsche Wohnen.
Vonovia shareholders approved a share issue that Chief
Executive Rolf Buch needs to finance the takeover, valued at 9.9
billion euros ($10.5 bln) on a fully diluted basis and 14
billion euros including debt.
"I am convinced that our offer is attractive for Deutsche
Wohnen shareholders," said Buch, who pledged to unveil his
formal offer in coming days.
Holders of at least 50 percent of Deutsche Wohnen's capital
must tender their shares for the takeover to go through, with
shareholder advisors ISS and Glass Lewis advocating the offer be
accepted. Many investors hold stakes in both companies and have
an interest in seeing the takeover succeed.
Deutsche Wohnen's Chief Executive Michael Zahn has said
Vonovia's proposed offer undervalues the company and won't
deliver the promised synergies and that he is optimistic less
that 50 percent of shares will be tendered.
"We are interested to note that the (Vonovia shareholder
meeting) result is clearly below what we've seen in other
takeovers in the sector," Deutsche Wohnen said on Monday.
Deutsche Wohnen announced last week that it had agreed to
acquire a $1.2 billion property portfolio from peer Patrizia
Immobilien, which analysts and Vonovia's CEO Buch
himself described as a "poison pill" attempt to derail Vonovia's
hostile bid.
Germany's residential real estate sector has seen rapid
consolidation in recent years as firms fight for a slice of a
huge market for housing rentals in which scale can help boost
profitability.
Holders of 78.2 percent of Vonovia's capital represented at
the extraordinary shareholder meeting voted in favour of the
share issue, surpassing the required 75 percent threshold.
Buch said he expected quick approval from Germany's
antitrust office for the takeover, without additional
conditions.
Vonovia shares closed down 3.2 percent, lagging a near 1
percent rise in the Dax index of German blue chips.
Deutsche Wohnen shares rose 1.1 percent.
($1 = 0.9453 euros)
