OSLO Jan 27 Norway's $800 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has accepted Vonovia's hostile takeover bid for rival Deutsche Wohnen , it said on Wednesday.

"We have accepted the offer from Vonovia, which we think is in the best interest of the shareholders. The rationale behind this is that we see advantages of scale, as well as cost benefits," a spokeswoman for the fund told Reuters, adding that it would also reduce the competition between the two companies.

The fund holds 4.6 percent of the shares in Vonovia and 6.9 percent in Deutsche Wohnen.