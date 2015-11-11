FRANKFURT Nov 11 Investment manager MFS said on Wednesday it opposed Vonovia's hostile takeover bid for Deutsche Wohnen, two German property groups in which it is a large shareholder.

"We would prefer that each individual management team focus all of its attention on maximising the value of its existing business, rather than compete with each other," MFS said in an open letter sent to Vonovia dated Nov. 9.

Deutsche Wohnen chief executive Michael Zahn said on Tuesday he expected many shareholders would vote against the deal.

