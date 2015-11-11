FRANKFURT Nov 11 Investment manager MFS said on
Wednesday it opposed Vonovia's hostile takeover bid
for Deutsche Wohnen, two German property groups in
which it is a large shareholder.
"We would prefer that each individual management team focus
all of its attention on maximising the value of its existing
business, rather than compete with each other," MFS said in an
open letter sent to Vonovia dated Nov. 9.
Deutsche Wohnen chief executive Michael Zahn said on Tuesday
he expected many shareholders would vote against the deal.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by David Evans)