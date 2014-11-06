China's insurance regulator orders more attention to risk
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
Nov 6 Deutsche Annington
* adhoc: deutsche annington immobilien se successfully completes cash capital increase
* 19,600,000 new no-par value ordinary registered shares were placed in a private placement
* Dividend guidance of management board in amount of eur 0.78 per share for financial year 2014 remains same
* Placement price of eur 23.00 per share
* Generated gross proceeds amounting to eur 450.8 million before deduction of commissions and expenses
* Net proceeds to be used in particular for financing of acquisition of more than 5,000 apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Adekunle Ademakinwa as head of credit debt syndicate for EMEA, it said in a statement on Thursday.