India's DCB Bank launches share sale to institutions
MUMBAI, April 24 Mid-sized Indian lender DCB Bank Ltd has launched a share sale to institutions, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday.
FRANKFURT Oct 9 Deutsche Annington
* Deutsche annington immobilien se announces sale of around 9,600 residential units
* Including transaction costs, total purchase price of present transaction amounts to eur 484 million.
* Transaction is expected to close by end of october 2014.
* Intends to use proceeds from transaction for repayment of credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 24 The London Metal Exchange's launch of its new precious metals contracts will be delayed until July 10, more than a month later than previously announced, the exchange's chief executive, Matt Chamberlain, said at a briefing on Monday.