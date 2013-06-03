FRANKFURT, June 3 Deutsche Annington, Germany's
biggest residential property company, is aiming for a stock
market listing around July 4, several people familiar with the
process said on Monday.
Deutsche Annington is owned by private equity firm Terra
Firma, which has been looking for years for a
favourable moment to sell.
The plan is to float more than 20 percent of Deutsche
Annington, which is valued at around 4.1-4.5 billion euros
($5.3-$5.8 billion) excluding debt, the sources said.
The volume of an initial public offering (IPO) would be
"pretty certainly more than a billion," one of them said.
Deutsche Annington, the market leader with more than 210,000
flats in Germany, declined to comment.
Low investment yields have driven up demand for assets in
the German property market, which is also seen as a safe haven
particularly by foreign investors.
Companies typically announce their intention to float about
four weeks before their planned market debut, meaning the
official announcement may be published in the next few days.
Earlier on Monday forklift truck maker Kion also said it was
preparing an initial public offering (IPO).
Separately, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters
on Sunday that German publisher Springer Science+Business Media
might announce IPO plans within the next two weeks.
A Deutsche Annington listing would be the second large IPO
to be undertaken by a German residential property firm this
year, following LEG Immobilien's stock market debut in
January. It could also become the first real estate stock in
Germany's blue-chip DAX index.