* Shares priced 18-21 euros valued company at 4 billion
euros
FRANKFURT, July 2 Deutsche Annington,
Germany's largest residential real estate company, canceled its
July 3 market debut after failing to attract enough demand for
its new shares.
A company statement late on Tuesday said it has decided to
postpone the planned initial public offering (IPO) due to
"persistent adverse market conditions."
Three financial sources told Reuters ahead of the
announcement that the company opted not to push through with the
IPO because there were not enough orders for the shares, which
had been priced at between 18 euros ($23.46)and 21 euros. That
range would put the value of the company at about 4 billion
euros.
Earlier, two sources familiar with the matter said Deutsche
Annington might cut the number of shares in the offer to help
support the process.
"This decision does not impact Deutsche Annington's
strategy," the company quoted Chief Executive Rolf Buch as
saying.
"Based on our strong financial position, we will focus on
driving our operational performance including continuing our
investment and modernisation programme as planned," he said.
Deutsche Annington said it would continue to evaluate the
market environment regarding a potential listing in the future,
but there was no hint when that might be.
The majority owner of Deutsche Annington, private equity
company Terra Firma, had planned to sell 27.4 million
existing shares with the option to sell an additional 7.4
million shares, the so-called "greenshoe", while Deutsche
Annington was offering 22.2 million new shares to raise money to
cut debt.
The European property sector has seen a string of flotations
this year, including British estate agency Countrywide Holdings
, British housebuilder Crest Nicholson and
Poland's state-controlled real estate group PHN.
LEG Immobilien was the first German property
company to list its shares this year, raising 1.3 billion euros
in January.
($1 = 0.7672 euros)
