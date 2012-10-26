(Adds details, background)
FRANKFURT Oct 26 Deutsche Annington could list
shares on the stock market in late 2013, paving the way to
become the first real estate group in Germany's blue-chip index
, its chief financial officer said on Friday.
The initial public offering (IPO) will be used by Deutsche
Annington's owner - private equity group Terra Firma -
to reduce its stake in Germany's largest real estate company.
Companies with a free-float market capitalisation of about 5
billion euros ($6.5 billion) usually qualify for inclusion on
the Dax index, and Deutsche Annington owns more than 210,000
flats with a total value of about 10 billion euros.
"It will be an IPO along the lines of that (of peer) GSW
," Deutsche Annington CFO Stefan Kirsten said,
referring to the exit strategy of GSW's former owners Whitehall
and Cerberus, which sold their stake in several
steps.
"Terra Firma will likely, one after the other, place blocks
of shares on the market," Kirsten said.
The finance chief declared that Deutsche Annington will post
record operating profits t his year, beating 2011's 500 million
euros.
The 51-year old manager, who industry experts expect to soon
be elevated to the vacant chief executive post, added that the
most pressing task for the company is the refinancing of 3.8
billion euros in commercial mortgage-backed securities that it
is due to pay back next summer.
Kirsten said that he hopes the refinancing will be completed
before the end of this year. The main holders of the securities
are BayernLB, LBBW and Pimco.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones, Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing
by David Goodman)