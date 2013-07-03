LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 3 Deutsche Annington's dramatic decision to pull its billion-dollar share sale leaves a sour note in Europe's recovering new listings market as the quiet summer period approaches and shows price flexibility remains crucial, advisers say.

Late on Tuesday Germany's largest residential real estate company cancelled plans for its Wednesday stock market debut, blaming "persistent adverse market conditions".

Despite a pick-up in European new listings in the first six months of 2013 as market confidence improved, with the amount raised more than doubling year-on-year, the outlook has clouded over since volatility spiked on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may trim back its stimulus policies.

When the order books on Deutsche's sale, valuing the company at more than 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion), closed on Tuesday it had not received enough orders for all the shares on offer, sources close to the deal told Reuters.

"They should have pulled the ripcord earlier, when it became clear how sluggish the bookbuilding was going, rather than cancelling at the last minute," said Mirko Dier, Head of Corporate Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions at Accenture.

The company's majority owner, private equity group Terra Firma, considered cutting the size of the offer before ultimately deciding to pull it, sources said. One person said the final trigger was the last-minute cancelling of a big order.

"You had a series of unfortunate elements coming together," said a source familiar with the deal. "When a central banker says the world has changed you lose some momentum."

The fact fellow German property company LEG Immobilien is trading more than 8 percent below its February listing price also made people more cautious, investors said.

"Investors' biggest worry is paying too much for shares in a flotation," said Martin Steinbach, Head of Listing Services at Ernst & Young Germany. "An issuer has to keep the flexibility to make concessions on price."

With the typically quieter summer period approaching, the cancelled sale is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the prospects for new listings. Russian niche coal producer Sibanthracite, which plans to list in London this month, is one of the only remaining deals to be done.

For now, preparations continue for other share sales, but advisers say it is too soon to know how the market will look in September, the next usual window for listings.

Deutsche Annington, which owns 180,000 flats, had planned to use proceeds from the sale to cut debt. But a recent spike in yields would have reduced their ability to refinance at a lower rate, impacting potential valuation, one investor said.

Combined with the return of choppy markets, this made many investors unwilling to risk paying the asking price.

"All of this puts the buyside investors in a pretty strong position to demand a low price, which they weren't satisfied with," the investor said.