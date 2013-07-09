* Final price set at low end of subscription price range

* Price values market cap at 3.7 billion euros.

* Total IPO volume with greenshoe at around 575 mln eur (Adds details on IPO, background)

FRANKFURT, July 9 German real estate company Deutsche Annington has set the price for its market debut at 16.50 euros ($21.10) per share, at the low end of its subscription price range, giving it a market capitalisation of 3.7 billion euros.

The firm, majority-owned by private equity group Terra Firma <TERA.UL<, said late on Tuesday that its initial public offering (IPO) would have a total placement volume, including greenshoe, of about 575 million euros.

Gross proceeds would be around 400 million euros, it added.

Its subscription price range was between 16.50 euros and 17.00 euros.

Germany's largest residential real estate company is taking a fresh stab at a stock market listing, albeit with lowered ambitions a week after its initial attempt for a July 3 listing failed due to insufficient demand.

At that time, the subscription price was at between 18 euros and 21 euros.

The people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday afternoon that the books were oversubscribed by three to four times at the lower end of that range but were not oversubscribed at the top end.

The company said late on Tuesday the offer was "well subscribed" at 16.50 euros.

After the placement, around 15.5 percent of its total outstanding shares will be floated assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option.

Trading in the company's shares will start on July 11 on the Frankfurt bourse.

($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Bernard Orr)