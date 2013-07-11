(Corrects third paragraph to show the gross proceeds are from
Deutsche Annington's capital increase, not the overall IPO)
* Final price set at low end of subscription price range
* Price values market cap at 3.7 billion euros.
* Total IPO volume with greenshoe at around 575 mln eur
FRANKFURT, July 9 German real estate company
Deutsche Annington has set the price for its market
debut at 16.50 euros ($21.10) per share, at the low end of its
subscription price range, giving it a market capitalisation of
3.7 billion euros.
The firm, majority-owned by private equity group Terra Firma
, said late on Tuesday that its initial public offering
(IPO) would have a total placement volume, including greenshoe,
of about 575 million euros.
Gross proceeds from the sale of new shares issued by
Deutsche Annington in a capital increase would be around 400
million euros, it added.
Its subscription price range was between 16.50 euros and
17.00 euros.
Germany's largest residential real estate company is taking
a fresh stab at a stock market listing, albeit with lowered
ambitions a week after its initial attempt for a July 3 listing
failed due to insufficient demand.
At that time, the subscription price was at between 18 euros
and 21 euros.
The people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday
afternoon that the books were oversubscribed by three to four
times at the lower end of that range but were not oversubscribed
at the top end.
The company said late on Tuesday the offer was "well
subscribed" at 16.50 euros.
After the placement, around 15.5 percent of its total
outstanding shares will be floated assuming full exercise of the
greenshoe option.
Trading in the company's shares will start on July 11 on the
Frankfurt bourse.
($1 = 0.7821 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Bernard Orr)